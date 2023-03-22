Mahathir reaches for his Malay rights playbook again

Before the called-off ‘Malay Proclamation’ rally, there was the 2019 Malay Dignity Congress

James Chin

On Sunday, former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad accused the government of scuttling the Malay solidarity rally. PHOTO: ST FILE
On Sunday, there was supposed to be a large gathering of Malay rights groups at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers. The event was to witness the unveiling of a 12-point “Malay Proclamation”, with former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad leading the charge. 

The proclamation, written by Tun Dr Mahathir himself, basically argues that under current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his multiracial Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, the country’s majority Malay community is losing power.

