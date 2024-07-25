Machines might not take your job. But they could make it worse

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In theory, machines can free up time for more interesting tasks; in practice, they seem to have had the opposite effect.

July 19 was a day for help-desk heroes and support superstars. A routine software update by CrowdStrike, a cyber security company, caused computer outages in offices, hospitals and airports worldwide.

Most white-collar workers looked disconsolately at their screens and realised just how useless they are if they cannot log in. People in information technology came to the rescue of helpless colleagues and stranded passengers. Their work that day was full of stress – but also full of meaning.