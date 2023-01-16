Looking for growth in Asia’s ‘loneliness economy’

Pets? Streaming services? As China joins the ranks of Asia’s shrinking nations, investors and others will have to consider the impact of mass ageing and loneliness.

Leo Lewis

The demographic shift may also mark the emergence of mass loneliness as its own distinctive investment theme, with Asia at its forefront. PHOTO: REUTERS
Some time over the next few weeks, China could reveal that its long-dreaded inflection point – where the world’s most populous nation begins to shrink – has either arrived or is extremely close.

Demographics may be a slowly painted picture of a future that has already happened, but moments like this deliver the instant psychological jolt of era change. In this case, say fund managers, the shift may also mark the emergence of mass loneliness as its own distinctive investment theme, with Asia at its forefront.

