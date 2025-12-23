Looking back on a year of AI blunders

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Few industries have escaped our hapless misuse of this troubling technology.

Albania's AI-generated minister "Diella" insisting its role is to help people, not replace them, in Parliament in September.

People rightly spend a lot of time worrying about whether AI will ever be smart enough to destroy us . But what if it has already started?

This thought occurred as I surveyed a list I have been keeping of notable AI blunders in 2025 or, to be more precise, the humans brought low by using what we are told is today’s relatively basic artificial intelligence.