Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Looking back on a year of AI blunders

Few industries have escaped our hapless misuse of this troubling technology.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Albania's AI-generated minister "Diella" insisting its role is to help people not replace them, during its first appearance in Parliament in September.

Albania's AI-generated minister "Diella" insisting its role is to help people, not replace them, in Parliament in September.

PHOTO: AFP

Pilita Clark

Follow topic:

People rightly spend a lot of time worrying about

whether AI will ever be smart enough to destroy us

. But what if it has already started?

This thought occurred as I surveyed a list I have been keeping of notable AI blunders in 2025 or, to be more precise, the humans brought low by using what we are told is today’s relatively basic artificial intelligence.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.