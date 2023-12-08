Little India riot: The page in that chapter we must continue to spotlight

For many, Little India is a cornucopia of the diverse cultures from the Indian sub-continent. It’s still hard to imagine that this cherished attraction, a place of solace – however you’ve come to know of it – has been entwined with the word “riot” for the last 10 years.

The dramatic turn of events on Dec 8, 2013, was captured vividly in the images and video footage that spread across social media platforms and subsequently in news reports across the globe. A violent mob of hundreds of migrant workers unleashed havoc, shattered bus windows, attacked police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, and set emergency vehicles on fire.