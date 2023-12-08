Little India riot: The page in that chapter we must continue to spotlight

Amid fear and anger, the courage to push back against xenophobia and racism was pivotal in the crisis, and for our future

Mubin Saadat
Deputy Opinion Editor
One aspect of the Little India riot merits continued emphasis – the pushback against the tide of racism and xenophobia, says the writer. PHOTO: TNP FILE
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
53 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For many, Little India is a cornucopia of the diverse cultures from the Indian sub-continent. It’s still hard to imagine that this cherished attraction, a place of solace – however you’ve come to know of it – has been entwined with the word “riot” for the last 10 years.

The dramatic turn of events on Dec 8, 2013, was captured vividly in the images and video footage that spread across social media platforms and subsequently in news reports across the globe. A violent mob of hundreds of migrant workers unleashed havoc, shattered bus windows, attacked police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, and set emergency vehicles on fire.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top