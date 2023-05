When Ms Arthi Raghu was suddenly laid off from her sales development job the other week, she went straight on to LinkedIn to write a guide to surviving the first crushing 48 hours of losing your job. So far so normal, except for one thing: The company laying her off – and over 700 of her colleagues – was LinkedIn.

As one of the thousands of people who saw her story wrote, being laid off from LinkedIn and posting about it on LinkedIn was “sort of a boss move”.