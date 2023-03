Dear Shermaine,

I’m turning 25 next month – can you believe it? I’m a quarter-century in. So much has changed, and at the same time nothing has changed. Life is whizzing by – they say time passes faster as you age.

But for you, I know some days feel like a lifetime. Especially those when you are hiding at the library before your CCA (co-curricular activity) – the library club, naturally – because your two friends couldn’t hang out with you.