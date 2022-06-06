Let's not pretend planting trees will save the world

Planting trees is a major part of many corporate efforts to offset carbon emissions. That is not enough. More should be done in developing longer-term carbon removal solutions.

Zeke Hausfather
For carbon to be permanently removed by planting trees, forests would have to remain in place for thousands of years. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - Trees are our original carbon removal technology: Through photosynthesis, they pull carbon dioxide out of the air and store it. They have lately been touted as a climate saviour, a way to rapidly reduce the carbon dioxide that has accumulated in the atmosphere as we cut our emissions.

A "trillion trees" initiative was launched with much fanfare at the World Economic Forum in Davos back in 2020, and it was one of the few climate solutions embraced by the Trump administration. Planting trees and protecting forests are a major part of many corporate efforts to offset emissions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top