Straitstimes.com header logo

You may not need eight hours of sleep

Many people think they should be sleeping at least eight hours a night, but the evidence for that is shakier than they might assume.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A consistent finding in sleep epidemiology studies is that there is not a magic number below which health suddenly falls off a cliff. 

A consistent finding in sleep epidemiology studies is that there is not a magic number below which health suddenly falls off a cliff. 

PHOTO: PEXELS

Ryan McCormick

Sleep is an incredible physical process. There is an early night surge of growth hormone to restore muscle and a slow drop in blood pressure that gives hearts and blood vessels a break. The recently discovered glymphatic system in the brain works like a washing machine while people sleep, flushing out potentially harmful metabolic debris.

Perhaps that is why good sleep, or the lack thereof, is one of the most evergreen concerns I hear about as a primary-care doctor. My patients track sleep hours and sleep scores, upgrade mattresses or turn to white-noise machines and a shelf full of supplements.

See more on

Wellness

Health and well-being

Doctors/Surgeons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.