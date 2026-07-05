You may not need eight hours of sleep
Many people think they should be sleeping at least eight hours a night, but the evidence for that is shakier than they might assume.
Ryan McCormick
Sleep is an incredible physical process. There is an early night surge of growth hormone to restore muscle and a slow drop in blood pressure that gives hearts and blood vessels a break. The recently discovered glymphatic system in the brain works like a washing machine while people sleep, flushing out potentially harmful metabolic debris.
Perhaps that is why good sleep, or the lack thereof, is one of the most evergreen concerns I hear about as a primary-care doctor. My patients track sleep hours and sleep scores, upgrade mattresses or turn to white-noise machines and a shelf full of supplements.