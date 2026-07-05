You may not need eight hours of sleep

Many people think they should be sleeping at least eight hours a night, but the evidence for that is shakier than they might assume.

A consistent finding in sleep epidemiology studies is that there is not a magic number below which health suddenly falls off a cliff.

Sleep is an incredible physical process. There is an early night surge of growth hormone to restore muscle and a slow drop in blood pressure that gives hearts and blood vessels a break. The recently discovered glymphatic system in the brain works like a washing machine while people sleep , flushing out potentially harmful metabolic debris.

Perhaps that is why good sleep, or the lack thereof, is one of the most evergreen concerns I hear about as a primary-care doctor. My patients track sleep hours and sleep scores, upgrade mattresses or turn to white-noise machines and a shelf full of supplements.