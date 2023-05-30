Let’s retire the word ‘retirement’

‘Do nothing’ no longer works as shorthand for retirement with the many variations out there.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
A 40-year working life  - from the age of 23 to the age of 63 - could well be followed by a 25-year retirement. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago
Kids often get asked : “What do you want to be when you grow up?” At the other end of the spectrum, the question should be “What do you want to do when you retire?” 

I used to think that the answer would be: ‘Nothing!’.  I yearned for the day when I would retire on my Central Provident Fund income and other savings, with vague notions of pleasant twilight years. But reality is setting in. Can I even afford to retire? Others might wonder, why wait till retirement age? Why not save hard and quit early? Some might point out, after the “nothing”, what are you going to do when the novelty wears off? 

