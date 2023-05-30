Let’s retire the word ‘retirement’

Kids often get asked : “What do you want to be when you grow up?” At the other end of the spectrum, the question should be “What do you want to do when you retire?”

I used to think that the answer would be: ‘Nothing!’. I yearned for the day when I would retire on my Central Provident Fund income and other savings, with vague notions of pleasant twilight years. But reality is setting in. Can I even afford to retire? Others might wonder, why wait till retirement age? Why not save hard and quit early? Some might point out, after the “nothing”, what are you going to do when the novelty wears off?