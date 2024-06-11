Let our children play. It’s fun and it’s good for them

It was a Friday afternoon, at the start of the June holidays, and I was having a meeting at the Lighthouse, a safe space operated by a charity for children and youth in Punggol. Suddenly, we were interrupted by a group of happy children rushing into the meeting room to fetch board games stored there.

My curiosity ignited, I followed the children to another room where about 30 children aged seven to 12 had settled on the floor to play board games such as Twister, Uno, Scrabble, Humpty Dumpty’s Wall Game, Jenga and more. For the next two hours, the children laughed, needled and encouraged one another, and just played.