Let our children play. It’s fun and it’s good for them

Play is not a waste of time. In fact, it complements learning and lays the foundation for healthy child growth.

Sun Xueling

Parents concerned about their child’s development can take comfort that physical play is not at odds with learning. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It was a Friday afternoon, at the start of the June holidays, and I was having a meeting at the Lighthouse, a safe space operated by a charity for children and youth in Punggol. Suddenly, we were interrupted by a group of happy children rushing into the meeting room to fetch board games stored there. 

My curiosity ignited, I followed the children to another room where about 30 children aged seven to 12 had settled on the floor to play board games such as Twister, Uno, Scrabble, Humpty Dumpty’s Wall Game, Jenga and more. For the next two hours, the children laughed, needled and encouraged one another, and just played.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top