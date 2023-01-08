Let fun guide you towards fulfilling your full potential

SINGAPORE - Over the past month or so, I have been engaging in a self-improvement project that I find hard to explain to anyone because of its seeming arbitrary frivolity.

To give you some details on what that might look like, roughly over the course of the month, I watched several operas, went analogue by buying a record player and discovered anew the Henrik Ibsen play Peer Gynt, learnt how to play a piano accompaniment to Joni Mitchell’s River so that I could be a courtly bard, and also attracted the amused but slightly disapproving question from my parents: “Are you sure this is what you want to spend your time on?”