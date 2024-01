Anyone wondering what Japan’s economy needs more of in 2024 found it on the stage of last week’s Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

There, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won best animated film, a first among Japanese directors in a category created in 2007. The award was not just a triumph for the renowned anime master, it also spotlighted how Japan is making a comeback as an exporter of “soft power” fare.