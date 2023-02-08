Lessons from the Adani debacle

Never before in corporate history has the net worth of a single individual fallen so much in one week. The chairman of India’s Adani Group, Mr Gautam Adani, lost US$52 billion (S$68 billion) between Jan 25 and Feb 1. And the market capitalisation of his group – until recently India’s second-largest conglomerate and biggest builder of infrastructure – crashed by more than US$100 billion over the period, from around US$218 billion.

How this dramatic story will evolve is a matter for speculation, but meanwhile, there are lessons to be learnt for investors.