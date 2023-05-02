Lessons from China’s role in Middle East diplomacy

The Saudi-Iranian normalisation deal brokered by China has sent shock waves throughout the region. Regional actors had not expected China to suddenly desire a political role in the Persian Gulf. Others were sceptical of Beijing’s diplomatic capacity and skills.

Few, however, were as surprised as foreign policy hands in Washington – even though it is the United States’ actions and missteps that inadvertently created both the opportunity for Beijing to mediate and the environment that compelled regional actors to sue for peace.