Lessons from China’s role in Middle East diplomacy

Despite Western scepticism about the China-mediated deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, there are promising signs of progress

Trita Parsi

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (left) and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (rght) with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on April 6. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
The Saudi-Iranian normalisation deal brokered by China has sent shock waves throughout the region. Regional actors had not expected China to suddenly desire a political role in the Persian Gulf. Others were sceptical of Beijing’s diplomatic capacity and skills.

Few, however, were as surprised as foreign policy hands in Washington – even though it is the United States’ actions and missteps that inadvertently created both the opportunity for Beijing to mediate and the environment that compelled regional actors to sue for peace.

