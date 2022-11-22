Lessons from a decade of ‘Candy Crush’

Three of the top 10 highest-grossing mobile games ever launched in 2012 – Candy Crush Saga, Clash Of Clans and Puzzle & Dragons – have each generated billions of dollars in revenues, before counting spin-off titles or licensing deals. They came out when smartphone screen sizes were getting larger, giving developers more real estate to play with. Games makers were beginning to master the business model of free-to-play games that charge for extra lives, power-ups or personalised outfits.

Mobile has gone from being a sideshow in the gaming market to its biggest source of revenue. Turning games into “live services”, with a constant stream of new levels or limited-time events, can sustain a popular mobile game for just as long as a console title, if not longer.