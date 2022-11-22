Lessons from a decade of ‘Candy Crush’

The puzzle game’s reach is huge, so why isn’t it more talked about culturally?

Tim Bradshaw

Candy Crush Saga has had three billion downloads and it still attracts more than 200 million players a month. PHOTOS: CANDY CRUSH SAGA
Updated
Published
3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Three of the top 10 highest-grossing mobile games ever launched in 2012 – Candy Crush Saga, Clash Of Clans and Puzzle & Dragons – have each generated billions of dollars in revenues, before counting spin-off titles or licensing deals. They came out when smartphone screen sizes were getting larger, giving developers more real estate to play with. Games makers were beginning to master the business model of free-to-play games that charge for extra lives, power-ups or personalised outfits.

Mobile has gone from being a sideshow in the gaming market to its biggest source of revenue. Turning games into “live services”, with a constant stream of new levels or limited-time events, can sustain a popular mobile game for just as long as a console title, if not longer.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top