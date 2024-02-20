Lesson from Ukraine: Be prepared to fight 19th and 21st century wars rolled into one

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year in February, it is the subject of intense study and debate on the technical and strategic lessons it offers on the future of warfare.

Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, has just established a special analysis centre in Poland to collect and process all the tactical and strategic data produced by the conflict. The newly established centre “will allow Ukraine to share lessons learnt from Russia’s war”, Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked after a meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers last week.