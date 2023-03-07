Less work is making people more unhappy

A four-day week is the ultimate worker fantasy, yet we are already working less than previous generations and feeling more burnt out.

Allison Schrager

Even before the pandemic, Americans were putting in fewer hours. PHOTO: PEXELS
Workers are feeling burnt out. So no wonder people got excited about a recent study from Britain claiming that companies that reduced weekly hours by 20 per cent (a four-day work week) had much happier employees without losing revenue. Absent a four-day week, more Americans appear to be choosing to downshift by deciding to work part-time, even if full-time work is available. This comes on top of the quiet-quitting and lying-flat trends.

It seems like the age of working less is upon us. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans were putting in fewer hours. In fact, we have never spent so little time at work. So if we are burnt out, maybe work is not the problem.

