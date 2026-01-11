For subscribers
Lego should be simple, not smart
The introduction of tech to the most brilliantly basic of building blocks is an odd kind of futurism.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Edwin Heathcote
Follow topic:
Frank Lloyd Wright famously claimed that playing with Froebel kindergarten blocks kindled his fascination for form-making. Le Corbusier, Buckminster Fuller and Charles Eames started with the brightly coloured geometric wooden pieces too. Then came Meccano: look at Norman Foster’s HSBC Tower in Hong Kong or Richard Rogers’ Lloyd’s of London, the lineage is clear.
So what about Lego? The world’s best-selling constructional toy last week launched its Smart Bricks
Smart Bricksbut perhaps it is looking the wrong way. Lego’s legacy resides in its inherent simplicity.