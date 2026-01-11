Lego should be simple, not smart

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The introduction of tech to the most brilliantly basic of building blocks is an odd kind of futurism.

Lego bricks have been used to create famous landmarks, such as this mini version of Denmark's Nyhavn Waterfront at Gardens by the Bay.

Frank Lloyd Wright famously claimed that playing with Froebel kindergarten blocks kindled his fascination for form-making. Le Corbusier, Buckminster Fuller and Charles Eames started with the brightly coloured geometric wooden pieces too. Then came Meccano: look at Norman Foster’s HSBC Tower in Hong Kong or Richard Rogers’ Lloyd’s of London, the lineage is clear.