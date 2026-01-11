Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Lego should be simple, not smart

The introduction of tech to the most brilliantly basic of building blocks is an odd kind of futurism.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LEGO bricks have been used to create famous landmarks, such as this mini version of Denmark's Nyhavn Waterfront at t Gardens by the Bay.

Lego bricks have been used to create famous landmarks, such as this mini version of Denmark's Nyhavn Waterfront at Gardens by the Bay.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Edwin Heathcote

Follow topic:

Frank Lloyd Wright famously claimed that playing with Froebel kindergarten blocks kindled his fascination for form-making. Le Corbusier, Buckminster Fuller and Charles Eames started with the brightly coloured geometric wooden pieces too. Then came Meccano: look at Norman Foster’s HSBC Tower in Hong Kong or Richard Rogers’ Lloyd’s of London, the lineage is clear.

So what about Lego? The world’s best-selling constructional toy last week launched its

Smart Bricks

but perhaps it is looking the wrong way. Lego’s legacy resides in its inherent simplicity.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.