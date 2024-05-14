Learning to write by hand is vital for kids, but they need keyboard skills too

Children today are growing up surrounded by technology. So it is easy to assume they will be able to write effectively using a keyboard.

But our research suggests this is not necessarily true.

We need to actively teach students to be able to type as well as write using paper and pen or pencil.

Our research team has published two recent studies investigating children’s handwriting and typing.

In a study published in April, we looked at Year 2 pupils and their handwriting and keyboard writing. This study involved 544 pupils from 17 primary schools in Perth, Western Australia.

We assessed how easily pupils wrote stories using paper and pencil compared with writing stories using a laptop. We found they produced longer and higher-quality handwritten texts. This was based on 10 criteria, including ideas, vocabulary, spelling and punctuation.

These findings echoed our December 2023 study, where we did a meta-analysis of studies published between 2000 and 2022. These compared the effects of writing by hand or keyboard on primary pupils’ writing.

We looked at 22 international studies involving 6,168 participants from different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and non-native English-speaking countries such as Germany and Portugal.

Our analysis showed primary pupils produce higher-quality texts using paper and pen or pencil than when using a keyboard.

Why are kids stronger in handwriting?



In Australia – as in many other countries – children are taught to write by hand first. Keyboard writing is added as an extra skill only once handwriting has been mastered.

We know it is very important to continue to teach children to write by hand, despite so many advances in technology.

Studies show teaching handwriting in the first years of schooling is connected to improved spelling and greater capacity to write well and quickly in primary and later years of schooling.

Other studies show using handwriting to create texts (such as notes) promotes our capacity to learn and memorise information.