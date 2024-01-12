Layoffs affect all employees, even the survivors

Tech giants including X (then known as Twitter) and Facebook owner Meta announced thousands of job cuts globally in 2022 and 2023, as did other firms like entertainment company Disney, consultancy firm KPMG and phone company Vodafone. And let’s not forget those making redundancies as a result of company collapses such as British retailer Wilko. In the United Kingdom alone, the number of planned redundancies by companies increased by 54 per cent over the last year, from 153,635 to 237,017.

This is likely to continue. Businesses are dealing with sharp rises in borrowing costs and continued wage growth, at the same time as consumer spending is falling, affecting industries like advertising and retail.

Of course, such news has a very direct impact on those that lose their jobs. But all employees are impacted by reductions in a workforce. The employees made redundant are undoubtedly the victims, but those at risk are semi-victims, even if they are redeployed into another role.

Even the survivors – employees that don’t get laid off – are affected by stress and increased workloads in some cases. And let’s not forget the “bringers of bad news”: the management and HR teams that have to execute the layoff process may also feel stress or guilt.

Each group experiences job cuts in a very different way, of course. But there are some consistencies in how all are affected – and in how to help.

1. Decreased trust leading to a toxic work environment



As soon as redundancies are announced, the “psychological contract” that outlines the relationship between employees and employer is damaged. Essentially, trust is breached as the worker’s expectations and beliefs about their employer are challenged. The idea that everyone is working towards a common goal can be shattered by a redundancy announcement.

When trust is broken in this way, employees might start making decisions about their loyalty and commitment. Experiencing an “unsafe” environment psychologically, or low levels of job insecurity, can encourage people to look for new work opportunities – sometimes before redundancies are even announced. Consequently, organisations might lose talented and skilled staff that they would have saved from redundancy.

2. Psychological stress leading to increased absenteeism



All employees can experience significant levels of stress during a layoff process. For those made redundant, this stress is exacerbated by financial concerns about how they will pay the bills. The feelings of helplessness and anxiety over a job loss could lead to ill mental and physical health.

Semi-survivors (those whose jobs were at risk but ultimately weren’t made redundant) and survivors often also experience stress due to an increased workload. They may have to pick up additional duties previously carried out by employees who have been made redundant. Leaders can also experience stress. They deal with disgruntled employees, but they also usually have to deliver the unpleasant news of job losses in the first place.

3. Job insecurity leading to loss of talent



Once people experience the kind of breach of trust that can come with mass layoffs, it can lead to feelings of job insecurity and low morale. You might think to yourself: “I may as well get ahead of the game and find another job now.” Or: “Why would I stay with this organisation? Do my bosses even know what they are doing?”

So, whether other workers are due to lose their jobs or not, they may start to apply for alternative roles. And in most situations, it’s unsurprising that the most talented employees, and those that are highly skilled, can often easily find new employment. A voluntary exit of workers at the same time as or after a redundancy programme can cause significant damage to the business if skilled and talented employees that are imperative to operational success leave at a time of organisational vulnerability.

Social media platform X (then known as Twitter) found this to be the case after making redundancies in November 2022. Around 1,000 employees resigned voluntarily after redundancy announcements were made following the sale of the business to Mr Elon Musk. The employer/employee power shifted, and the company had to start rehiring or replacing valuable, highly skilled employees, having only just made redundancies.