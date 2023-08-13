The business of sport

Kicking up a US$10 billion sporting storm

Inside Saudi Arabia’s plan to dominate football’s Premier League, PGA Tour golf and more

The Economist

Al-Ahli players and fans at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on the opening day of the Saudi Pro League on Aug 11. PHOTO: SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sports fans have seen plenty of surprises this summer. Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon, ending years of domination of tennis by the trio of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In golf, the victors of the US Open and Britain’s Open were outsiders who were given odds of winning of 1 per cent or less. On Aug 6 the all-conquering US women’s football team crashed out of the World Cup after Sweden scored a winning penalty. The ball crossed the goal line by only a few millimetres.

Yet the biggest shock has been off the field, as Saudi Arabia has barged into the sports industry. Pumped up on petrodollars and desperate to reinvent itself under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), its 37-year-old de facto ruler, it has spent US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) on players, teams and leagues, upending golf and football. That has upset Western fans, activists and politicians, who see it as “sportswashing” human-rights abuses, and complain about the desecration of the hallowed trophies of sport.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top