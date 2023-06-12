Jurassic Park at 30: How its CGI revolutionised the film industry

The movie inspired a number of similarly themed ones as well as an award-winning BBC television series, and helped bring about a revolution in the use of CGI in film-making.

Peter Hodges

Jurassic Park originated in 1983 as a screenplay by Michael Crichton. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
43 min ago

June 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of a film that changed cinema forever. 1993’s Jurassic Park used pioneering computer-generated imagery (CGI) to bring dinosaurs to life in director Steven Spielberg’s adaption of the novel of the same name.

The film quickly became a must-see event, and audiences were left amazed by the spectacle of seeing believable dinosaurs grace the big screen for the first time. Jurassic Park not only made giant leaps in special-effects film-making, but it also paved the way for myriad subsequent productions that featured beasts of all shapes and sizes.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top