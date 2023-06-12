Jurassic Park at 30: How its CGI revolutionised the film industry

June 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of a film that changed cinema forever. 1993’s Jurassic Park used pioneering computer-generated imagery (CGI) to bring dinosaurs to life in director Steven Spielberg’s adaption of the novel of the same name.

The film quickly became a must-see event, and audiences were left amazed by the spectacle of seeing believable dinosaurs grace the big screen for the first time. Jurassic Park not only made giant leaps in special-effects film-making, but it also paved the way for myriad subsequent productions that featured beasts of all shapes and sizes.