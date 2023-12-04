‘Jokowism’ under the spotlight as Indonesia’s presidential poll campaign kicks off

Campaigning for Indonesia’s presidential election kicked off officially on Nov 28, with the three contenders trying various means, singing and dancing included, to woo voters and differentiate themselves from the pack. Yet, even in the battle to choose the next president of Indonesia, the shadow of the incumbent, Mr Joko Widodo, looms large.

In one corner, we have the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka ticket pitching themselves as Team Continuity, carrying forward what President Widodo started. In the opposite corner, there is Mr Anies Baswedan and Mr Muhaimin Iskandar branding themselves as the antithesis of Jokowi, as the president is popularly known.