‘Jokowism’ under the spotlight as Indonesia’s presidential poll campaign kicks off

Team Prabowo casts itself as the champion of continuity, while Anies Baswedan is branding himself as the antithesis of Jokowi.

Johannes Nugroho

The central message of Jokowism is Indonesia’s continuous development in line with a plan by President Joko Widodo, ushering in a “golden period” by 2045, when Indonesia is expected to become an advanced economy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Campaigning for Indonesia’s presidential election kicked off officially on Nov 28, with the three contenders trying various means, singing and dancing included, to woo voters and differentiate themselves from the pack. Yet, even in the battle to choose the next president of Indonesia, the shadow of the incumbent, Mr Joko Widodo, looms large.

In one corner, we have the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka ticket pitching themselves as Team Continuity, carrying forward what President Widodo started. In the opposite corner, there is Mr Anies Baswedan and Mr Muhaimin Iskandar branding themselves as the antithesis of Jokowi, as the president is popularly known.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top