Johor state elections a risky move

For Umno leaders seeking to boost their party's momentum after its Melaka victory, the Johor polls might not be the wisest of moves.

Francis E. Hutchinson
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysians are used to elections being regular affairs with national and most state polls held simultaneously. However, following Barisan Nasional's 2018 defeat, this norm - along with so many others - no longer seems to hold. Over the past months, state elections were held in Sabah, Melaka and, most recently, Sarawak.

Johor will be next. The state assembly was dissolved on Jan 22, meaning that an election must be held within the next 60 days. The official reason is that - following the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader and former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian - the state's governing coalition has the slimmest of majorities.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Johor state elections a risky move. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top