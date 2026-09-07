John Ternus’ first test at Apple – selling a US$2,000 foldable iPhone

The smartphone maker needs to raise prices across its device range to make up for rising costs.

Apple‘s John Ternus is set to unveil his first slate of new products as chief executive on Sept 9, including the highly anticipated foldable iPhone.

Apple’s John Ternus is set to unveil his first slate of new products as chief executive on Sept 9, hoping to sell customers on two things not seen in the iPhone’s two-decade history: a foldable screen and a price tag above US$2,000 (S$2,500).

The new design has been in the works for at least eight years inside the company’s hardware division, which was led by Ternus until this week. Outgoing chief executive Tim Cook has handed his successor the opportunity to front the high-stakes launch in his second week atop the world’s second-most valuable company.