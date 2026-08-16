Jobs aren’t being lost so much as they’re changing: top HR company CEO Prising

SINGAPORE – Seven years ago, when I first spoke with Jonas Prising about the rapid advance of automation and artificial intelligence impacting jobs, the chairman and chief executive of workforce solutions giant ManpowerGroup was confident that human beings would always have work to do.

He was equally certain that work would continue to have meaning. Hence, concepts like a universal basic income – which has been criticised as paying people for doing little – are not the way to go. If anything, it would be “disastrous”.