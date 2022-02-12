Jens Stoltenberg explains how to step back from the brink of European conflict

Had the Soviet Union got its way in 1949, Norway would never have become a member of Nato. At that time my country was the only potential ally with a land border with Russia, and the Soviet Union strongly opposed its joining the alliance. The Kremlin wanted to dictate what Norway could or could not do.

Norwegian politicians took the decision into their own hands. They defended their country's right to self-determination and chose Nato. I am grateful that nations like France, Britain and America supported us in upholding this fundamental right. They did not bow to Soviet pressure, and instead welcomed Norway as a founding member of our alliance.