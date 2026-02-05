Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost is haunting the grand old men of capitalism

The taint of the disgraced financier will endure.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The shadow cast by Jeffrey Epstein continues to grow over corporate titans and others as more details emerge from the US Department of Justice files.

The shadow cast by Jeffrey Epstein continues to grow over corporate titans and others as more details emerge from the US Department of Justice files.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

When he was alive, Jeffrey Epstein relentlessly abused young women. Nowadays his ghost haunts a different group: the grand old men of global capitalism. Even before America’s Justice Department released a vast trove of documents on Jan 30, the Epstein affair had claimed enough

high-profile careers

to fill a private jet.

Mr Les Wexner, a retail magnate who employed Epstein as a financial adviser, was the first to go. He resigned from L Brands in 2020. The next year, Mr Jes Staley, boss of Barclays, a British bank, and Mr Leon Black, founder of Apollo, an investment firm, were dethroned. Some of the biggest names in commerce, from

Mr Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft

, to Mr Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary, have been tarnished.

See more on

Jeffrey Epstein

Sex offences

Bill Gates

Corporate leaders

Corporate governance

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.