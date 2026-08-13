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Japan’s nuclear doublethink is getting harder to defend

It is getting harder to explain why nuclear weapons are indispensable to protecting Japan while simultaneously arguing that their possession is morally and politically unacceptable.

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Shinjiro Koizumi, Japan's defense minister, speaks during an interview at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Koizumi said that Japan would take a transparent approach to investing in the new methods of warfare like drones and artificial intelligence that are needed to keep up with the changing nature of conflict. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told an interviewer that Tokyo must “discuss all policies, without any taboos” when it comes to nuclear weapons.

Bloomberg

Gearoid Reidy

Japan’s defence posture has long relied on doublethink. How else can you explain the nation’s ability to simultaneously be devoutly opposed to atomic weapons, while sitting safely underneath the US nuclear umbrella?

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi faced those contradictions head-on recently when he referred to shifting attitudes towards such arms by countries like France and Finland. He told an interviewer that Tokyo must also “discuss all policies, without any taboos”. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.