Japan’s ‘fan economy’ is booming

Japanese are spending big money on merchandise in support of their favourite characters.

Inflation is the No. 1 public concern in Japan. But one section of the economy is proving to be invulnerable to rising prices: pop idols, YouTubers and cartoon characters.

The term “oshikatsu” has been on the lips of everyone from executives to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in recent months. Lacking a good direct translation, the word means supporting your favourite idol, character, or artist.