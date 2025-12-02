Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan’s ‘fan economy’ is booming

The ‘oshikatsu’ phenomenon may involve cartoon characters and pop idols but it’s worth a whopping 3.5 trillion yen.

This photo taken on September 9, 2025 shows a woman walking past a statue of young swordsman Tanjiro Kamado (L), the title character in the Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer", on display at a cinema in the Ikebukuro area of Tokyo. "Demon Slayer" has set records, just like its predecessor in the series and other anime films, becoming Japan's fastest film to gross 10 billion yen (67 million USD). (

Japanese are spending big money on merchandise in support of their favourite characters.

PHOTO: AFP

Gearoid Reidy

Inflation is the No. 1 public concern in Japan. But one section of the economy is proving to be invulnerable to rising prices: pop idols, YouTubers and cartoon characters.

The term “oshikatsu” has been on the lips of everyone from executives to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in recent months. Lacking a good direct translation, the word means supporting your favourite idol, character, or artist.

