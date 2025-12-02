For subscribers
Japan’s ‘fan economy’ is booming
The ‘oshikatsu’ phenomenon may involve cartoon characters and pop idols but it’s worth a whopping 3.5 trillion yen.
Gearoid Reidy
Inflation is the No. 1 public concern in Japan. But one section of the economy is proving to be invulnerable to rising prices: pop idols, YouTubers and cartoon characters.
The term “oshikatsu” has been on the lips of everyone from executives to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in recent months. Lacking a good direct translation, the word means supporting your favourite idol, character, or artist.