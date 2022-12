Mr Lee Hyun-seok grew up in South Korea addicted to Japanese manga series such as Dragon Ball and Slam Dunk. As soon as he could, he emigrated to Tokyo to build a successful career as a manga artist and editor.

Then in the early 2000s came “webtoons”, a South Korean cartoon innovation optimised for smartphones. Mr Lee was at first unimpressed. Compared with manga’s inventive graphic styles and sophisticated plots, he found webtoons crude and superficial. “I thought: ‘Anybody can make this’.”