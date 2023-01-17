Japan tries again to move people move out of Tokyo

The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive 1 million yen (S$10,270), per child. This represents an increase of 700,000 yen on previous such payments.

Once the whole benefits package is included, the maximum amount a family will be able to receive is 5 million yen, an amount that might sound like a lot of money. However, this will be quickly used up in relocating to a new home, job and community, and reduced incomes.

The main purpose of the scheme is to contribute both to easing overcrowding in the Tokyo region and revitalising more rural and remote areas of Japan with an injection of youth and entrepreneurialism.

It is significant that this new scheme was announced in December, ahead of the new year holidays when many urban dwellers return to their rural roots, and conversations inevitably turn to what the future holds.

Even more significant is the fact that this is not the first time the government has launched such a scheme. In fact, successive Japanese administrations have tried – and largely failed – to stabilise rural prefectures’ populations and reduce urban overcrowding for 70 years.

Attempts at counter-urbanisation



The scheme concerns residents from the 23 wards of Tokyo proper, as well as commuter cities in neighbouring Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, seeking to move to one of 1,800 provincial municipalities. The government hopes that around 10,000 people annually will take advantage of the offer.

There are conditions, of course. At least one earner in each household must either set up a business in their new locale or take up employment in a small or medium-sized enterprise there. And the family must stay for a minimum of five years. Failure to do so may result in having to repay the whole amount.

Japan is not the only country where governments pay people to relocate to the countryside. In 2021, Ireland started to move up to 68,000 government workers out of Dublin in its Our Rural Future plan.

Many countries have taken similar advantage of the increased flexibility of remote working the pandemic has stimulated, such as with the so-called “Zoom towns” in rural United States. Other examples include Albinen in Switzerland, various Spanish villages and Presicce in Italy, which is offering nearly €34,000 (S$48,670) to buy an empty dwelling and take up residency.

There have been a long list of such measures in Japan since World War II. As detailed by German geographer Thomas Feldhoff, starting with the 1953 Remote Island Promotion Act, most of them met with only marginal success.

In the early 1970s, prime minister Kakuei Tanaka’s government invested in huge infrastructure development programmes in Japan’s provinces. This was partly in an effort to boost employment and stabilise populations.

Mr Tanaka was so ambitious that he wrote a book about it, Remodelling The Japanese Archipelago, which was published in 1972. His plan did work for a while, but it generated enormous environmental damage in the process, with which Japan is still coming to terms.

In the 1980s, the Isson Ippon, or One Village One Product movement, as it is known in English, was launched in Oita prefecture in Kyushu. It provided a gentler alternative, which is still being promoted internationally by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation, as part of Japan’s overseas development activities.

More recently, research I have undertaken with my colleague Yasuyuki Sato has shown how rural municipalities have resigned themselves to ever reducing populations. In an attempt to take control of such futures, they have begun instead to focus on the health, well-being and living conditions of those people who remain.