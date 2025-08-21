Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Japan storms back into the chip wars

The country used to be a semiconductor powerhouse. Can it be one again?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In the 1980s, Japanese firms accounted for more than half of the global market, and an even bigger share of the cutting-edge chips of the time.

In the 1980s, Japanese firms accounted for more than half of the global market, and an even bigger share of the cutting-edge chips of the time.

PHOTO: AFP

The Economist

Follow topic:

Mr Atsuyoshi Koike likes to go fast. The 73-year-old semiconductor engineer is a motorcycle aficionado. He brings the same tempo to his latest company, Rapidus.

Founded in 2022

, the firm opened its massive semiconductor factory, or “fab”, in 2024 in Chitose, a small city on Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island. In December Rapidus became the first Japanese entity to acquire an extreme ultraviolet lithography system from ASML, the Dutch company that makes the unique devices; Rapidus had the complex up and running within months.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.