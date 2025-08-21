Japan storms back into the chip wars

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The country used to be a semiconductor powerhouse. Can it be one again?

In the 1980s, Japanese firms accounted for more than half of the global market, and an even bigger share of the cutting-edge chips of the time.

Mr Atsuyoshi Koike likes to go fast. The 73-year-old semiconductor engineer is a motorcycle aficionado. He brings the same tempo to his latest company, Rapidus.