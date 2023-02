TOKYO/SEOUL – The Hallyu, or South Korean wave, is an unstoppable juggernaut in Japan, where the top-grossing artiste for two straight years has been South Korean boyband BTS, which raked in 31 billion yen (S$315 million) in 2021 and 2022.

Three South Korean girl groups – Twice, Ive and Le Sserafim – performed in Japan on New Year’s Eve on the televised Kohaku music programme in 2022. All three groups have Japanese nationals as members.