Sitting on that odd, fading and often slightly guilt-inducing list of things that were better during the pandemic was the sharp Covid-19-driven retreat of Japan’s defrauding of the elderly.

But now, the alarmingly swift resurrection of what is known as the ore ore scam is goading the country towards an ageist, philosophically complicated and not terribly practical solution. If it isn’t careful, the world’s oldest population could decide to declare its elderly incompetent.