TOKYO – On Friday, Singapore will host the three-day Anime Festival Asia, where fans can hobnob with their favourite Japanese cosplayers in an event that had drawn 120,000 visitors in 2019, its last physical event before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically an annual affair, Anime Festival Asia comprises anime conventions held in various parts of South-east Asia and a main event in Singapore that is touted as the largest Japanese pop culture festival in the region.