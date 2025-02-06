For subscribers
Japan could finally face its own #MeToo crisis
A series of scandals has rocked the country.

Unlike its neighbour South Korea, Japan has not had a vociferous #MeToo movement. Is that now changing?
In 2024, a newspaper reported that Mr Masahiro Nakai
Mr Masahiro Nakai, a boy band star turned television presenter, had sexually assaulted a female newsreader. Mr Nakai, who reached an out-of-court settlement with the unnamed victim of 90 million yen (S$805,600), resigned from all his shows. Even so, outrage mounted. Fuji Television, the victim’s employer, became a target of ire. More than 70 sponsors yanked their commercials, forcing two executives to step down.