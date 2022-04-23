Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand's people-person PM

Jacinda Ardern talks about partnering S'pore, Covid-19 experience, geopolitics, leadership

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern in an interview with the writer at the Parkroyal Collection Pickering hotel this week during her visit to Singapore. PHOTO: KARAN GURNANI
It doesn't take long after first meeting New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to discover that she seems to be all that she is reputed to be: vivacious, relatable, disarming, informal, masterful at putting people at their ease, a politician who wears her authority lightly.

As we settle down to the interview in a meeting room at the Parkroyal Collection Pickering hotel this week during her visit to Singapore, she invites me to pour myself some water so I can take off my mask. She takes hers off too, reaching for a cup of tea. To break the ice, she begins with small talk.

