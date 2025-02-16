Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

It’s not just AI. China’s medicine is surprising the world, too

Its firms are at the forefront of cheaper, faster drug discovery.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

China has become the second-largest developer of new drugs, behind only America.

China has become the second-largest developer of new drugs, behind only America.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

The Economist

Follow topic:

Keytruda, a cancer immunotherapy medicine, ranks among the most lucrative drugs ever sold. Since its launch in 2014 it has raked in more than US$130 billion (S$174 billion) in sales for Merck, its American maker, including US$29.5 billion in 2024. In September, an experimental drug did what none had done before. In late-stage trials for non-small-cell lung cancer, it nearly doubled the time patients lived without the disease worsening – to 11.1 months, compared with 5.8 months for Keytruda.

The results were stunning. So too was the nationality of the company behind them. Akeso, a biotech firm, is Chinese.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.