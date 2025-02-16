It’s not just AI. China’s medicine is surprising the world, too

China has become the second-largest developer of new drugs, behind only America.

Keytruda, a cancer immunotherapy medicine, ranks among the most lucrative drugs ever sold. Since its launch in 2014 it has raked in more than US$130 billion (S$174 billion) in sales for Merck, its American maker, including US$29.5 billion in 2024. In September, an experimental drug did what none had done before. In late-stage trials for non-small-cell lung cancer, it nearly doubled the time patients lived without the disease worsening – to 11.1 months, compared with 5.8 months for Keytruda.

The results were stunning. So too was the nationality of the company behind them. Akeso, a biotech firm, is Chinese.