It’s almost impossible to tell what’s real online anymore

The line between fact and fiction is not so much blurring as becoming invisible, says the writer.

Whether it is cloned voices being used to empty bank accounts or AI-generated videos of politicians behaving badly, the digital world has long harboured fakery, falsehood and fraud.

But Professor Hany Farid from the University of California, Berkeley, specialising in digital forensics, recently advanced two opinions that suggest a darkening picture. The first came in a podcast in January, when he was asked to grade the threat to society from deepfakes on a scale of one to 10. His reply? Twelve.

The second came when I asked Prof Farid more recently if people were generally still able to distinguish between genuine and AI-generated material.

“No, this is over,” he answered, explaining that experiments in his perceptual studies lab show people can accurately spot whether an image, audio or video is genuine about 65 per cent of the time (chance is 50 per cent). People scrolling emotive content in the real world probably fare worse, he says; even he is no longer confident of reliably telling the difference without forensic help.

When fakery resembles fact and vice versa, verification of real-world events gets harder and takes longer. There is more fake than legitimate information circulating on the Iran war, Prof Farid suggested to me this week; it took several days for media outlets to triangulate satellite images, witness reports and the views of weapons experts to suggest that the US bombed a girls’ school. The line between fact and fiction is not so much blurring as becoming invisible.

There are steps that institutions and individuals can take today to practise “digital hygiene”. Given it can take as little as 10 to 15 seconds of audio to clone a voice, Prof Farid says, banks should immediately abandon using voice biometrics to access sensitive information. Families are advised to set up a secret password and practise using it to protect against fraudsters impersonating a distressed relative in urgent need of money.

Some companies have voluntarily signed up to watermarking schemes to stamp their content as AI-generated or AI-altered. Google’s SynthID, for example, inserts covert digital signatures when files are created or amended. These hallmarks stay hidden to viewers but show up under specialist analysis and survive cropping or other edits (Gemini users can upload content to check for watermarks).

Embedded signatures are hard to strip out without damaging file quality – unlike metadata, which comprises attached identifiers such as date and location.

The European Union wants digital watermarking to become mandatory. Should it be a criminal offence to pass off AI-generated material as real?

Prof Farid believes that would be undesirable and unenforceable – but tech companies should, he argues, bear some criminal liability for non-consensual intimate imagery and child abuse material.

His own cybersecurity company analyses organisations’ live-streamed meetings, among other techniques, to verify in real time that on-screen participants are not AI clones. Research firm Gartner estimates that by 2028, one in four job applicants will be fake, some of them scammers hoping to break into corporate systems.

The trouble is that technology has democratised deception: It takes only motivation and a mobile phone to churn out convincing deepfakes.

These fantasies, catering to our biases, muddy how we perceive reality: Most of us access the wider world through our screens, a pixellated feed with its margins set by algorithms and increasingly curated via suggestible and sycophantic chatbots and digital assistants.

The rise of deepfakes means that people who care about the truth will delay reposting information to check it – if reposting at all. That increasingly cedes the public square to those who care less, or those who stand to gain from misinformation and disinformation.

In a recent survey on how artificial intelligence is changing media, compiled by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, one contributor suggested “breaking news” will soon be superseded by “breaking verification”. Others float the idea of a “digital chain of custody” for digital information, detailing its origin, ownership and any changes.

These, though, are proposed solutions for a problem that is already here. Reality is becoming diluted by artifice, and we are harmed twice over in the struggle to keep up: wrongly falling for the falsehoods and mistakenly dismissing truths as fake news (the latter is the so-called liar’s dividend). But what a lifeline for the unscrupulous! As the sea of contestable facts expands, how much easier it becomes to stay afloat. FINANCIAL TIMES