It’s a ‘sontaku’ world – we are just living in it

Sontaku applies not just to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's (left) style of leadership but also describes the administration of British PM Keir Starmer (centre) and US President Donald Trump, says the writer.

A mere six months into the premiership of Ms Sanae Takaichi, Japanese officials are starting to mutter the word “sontaku”. And in a revealingly exasperated way. It is a word that everyone, everywhere, should consider adopting.

The term itself, with a narrow meaning of “conjecture”, has been around forever. Newer, though, is its deployment in both political and corporate contexts to refer to the room-reading, anticipatory and placatory following of an order that has not been given.

For all of the hierarchical sophistication that sontaku suggests, it is a shibboleth for the function of power amid dysfunction, democratic erosion and dishevelment of due process. And, although the Japanese language captures the concept with exceptional neatness, it is far from unique to Japan. From Mr Keir Starmer’s Britain to Mr Donald Trump’s America, we are all living in sontaku times.

Sontaku was voted Japan’s word of the year in 2017 after it was used to describe a scandal that marked a turning point for the administration of Mr Shinzo Abe, mentor to Ms Takaichi. As the scandal (centred on a sale of government land to a friend of Mr Abe’s wife) unfolded, the hunt for culpability followed the spoor of orders from the apex of power down to a suburban government office outside Osaka.

Little, of course, was found. Multiple overlapping applications of sontaku had ensured that the then Prime Minister’s wishes were turned to action, without those wishes ever being directly expressed. And obviously, with no paper trail.

Some deeper parsing of the term at the time sought out international equivalents. The sociologist Max Weber’s concept of “charismatic authority” suggested European familiarity with the idea over a century ago. The historian Ian Kershaw’s borrowed phrase “working towards the Fuhrer” delineated a terrifying version – policy based on the presumed wishes of the very powerful – in the extreme case of 1930s Germany.

Neither quite matches sontaku, though, which not only covers the idea of self-censorship and toadying but nods to a certain level of analytical skill by the executor of the unvoiced order: they must, at some level, be satisfied that they have understood what the boss wants, and deserve some credit for that.

Crucially, what the word responds to is a void. By definition, a command has not been directly uttered. It thrives in silence or innuendo, whether those have been created deliberately as a mechanism of control or plausible deniability, or unintentionally by incompetence, laziness or grander structural forces that inhibit honest communication of intent.

In Ms Takaichi’s case, sontaku is back in the conversation not because of scandal but because of a style of leadership that may soon cause her problems. She seems, say officials, to be intentionally isolating herself from parts of government that would normally be in constant contact with the PM and ready to hang on their every word. Sontaku, said one, is having to fill a gap of engagement.

It is tempting too to apply this analysis to the furore surrounding Mr Starmer, Mr Peter Mandelson and sacked Foreign Office chief Olly Robbins. Whatever the truth of the matter, the accounts of both the British Prime Minister and Mr Robbins himself paint a scene of spectacularly sontaku-rich environments. Even if the central political wish (for Mr Mandelson to become Washington ambassador) was perfectly clear, it was conveyed through a system with a deliberate habit of creating hiatuses in the paper trail and dents in due process: gaps into which sontaku cheerfully flows.

All other current examples though, are eclipsed by Mr Trump’s second presidency – an administration that appears built on executive orders and commands from on high, while in fact heavily dependent upon pre-emptive interpretation of what an incoherent president wants.

Mr Trump’s America First slogan, his part-embrace, part-repudiation of the Project 2025 blueprint and his ambiguous 33-page national security strategy have created a sontaku boom. So many gaps to fill, so many unspoken orders to follow – in many cases, simply to keep day-to-day government functioning.

Beyond the US, Mr Trump is forcing far greater than normal levels of sontaku on the world. National leaders, governments, supranational organisations and even FIFA are constructing policies around anticipatory responses to what the President may or may not ask for at some point.

Japan did not invent the phenomenon, but even without an explicit order, it wants you to import the word sontaku. Financial Times