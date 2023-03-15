It’s Party time as Team Xi takes control

“Heaven is looking at what humans are doing. The firmament has eyes.” These were outgoing Premier Li Keqiang’s parting words for his colleagues in the State Council, China’s Cabinet, last week.

This year’s meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s Parliament, which ended on Monday, made clear that the eyes of heaven are the only accountability left for China’s now third-term President Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Mr Xi received 2,952 votes out of the 2,952 NPC delegates present.