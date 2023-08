I’ve had fascinating conversations with my daughter during our morning strolls to kindergarten. We delve into the details of her fantasies, like how classrooms should be just one big indoor playground or about her ambition to be a make-up artist with me as her test subject for all manner of experiments.

But no matter how engaged I thought she was, the journey was often interrupted by her desperation to greet the officer on desk duty, as we walked past the neighbourhood police post.