Israeli forces display power of AI, but it’s a double-edged sword

On April 13, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the US, British, French and Jordanian air forces, successfully intercepted over 300 incoming drones and missiles launched from Iran. Credit for this should go to Israel’s multilayered air defence systems, which use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to track and intercept missiles in real time.

These AI algorithms enable split-second decision-making and target allocation for Israel’s air defences – the Arrow missile defence system, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome systems.