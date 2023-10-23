Israel’s Gaza ground assault has no end-game

What Israel intends to do if and when it has secured the northern half of Gaza is not clear.

Ian Parmeter

Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles are at their position along the Israel-Lebanon border, on Oct 22. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Not counting periodic cross-border skirmishes, Israel has fought three major wars against Hamas since withdrawing its forces from Gaza in 2005 – in 2008, 2014 and 2021. Each involved limited ground incursions, with Israeli soldiers in Gaza for about a fortnight.

In the past couple weeks, Israel has put together a huge force to mount another ground invasion in retaliation for the Hamas cross-border attacks that killed around 1,400 Israelis on October 7. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have called up their entire armoured corps – more than 1,000 tanks. Around 360,000 reservists will also join the force’s full-time personnel of about 170,000.

