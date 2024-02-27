Israel’s ‘day after’ Gaza plan offers illusions of peace

Hard-edged diplomacy is needed to avoid a descent to greater violence in the Middle East.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
In all probability, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest proposals are the result of both delusion and wishful thinking rolled into one. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Feb 27, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 27, 2024, 05:00 AM
Almost five months since the start of the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally revealed what he wants to get out of the current fighting and what he expects to happen in the Middle East after the guns eventually fall silent.

Given that US President Joe Biden has put substantial diplomatic pressure on Israel to produce a “day after” plan for Gaza and considering the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in this Palestinian territory, one would have expected that Mr Netanyahu’s pronouncements on such matters would achieve great media prominence.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

