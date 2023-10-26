Israel-Hamas war unlikely to make a dent in US’ strategic position in Asia-Pacific

Washington has been trying to prioritise Asia in the US’ grand strategy since the George H.W. Bush administration more than 30 years ago, but conflicts in other places keep obstructing that plan. The latest complication is the Israel-Hamas conflict stemming from Hamas’ murder and kidnapping of hundreds of Israelis on Oct 7.

With US President Joe Biden reiterating staunch support for Israel, the flare-up in the Middle East potentially affects US strategic leadership in the Asia-Pacific region in several ways.