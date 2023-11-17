Israel-Hamas war: Beware of the cheap fake videos on the Internet

Two misinformation experts explain why and how you can develop the power to resist these deceptions.

Sam Wineburg and Michael Caulfield

A makeshift operating theater area inside Al-Shifa hospital during the Israeli ground operation around the hospital, in Gaza City, on Nov 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
Someone tracking the conflict raging in the Middle East could have seen the following two videos on social media. The first shows a little boy hovering over his father’s dead body, whimpering in Arabic: “Don’t leave me.” The second purports to show a pregnant woman with her stomach slashed open and claims to document the testimony of a paramedic who handled victims’ bodies after Hamas’ attack in Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Even though these videos come from different sides of the Israel-Hamas war, what they share far exceeds what separates them. Because both videos, though real, have nothing to do with the events they claim to represent. The clip of the boy is from Syria in 2016; the one of the woman is from Mexico in 2018.

