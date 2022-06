A low-lying Pacific nation of 83 islands, Vanuatu, is taking the lead on climate change - it is seeking legal protection from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and is presenting a motion at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this year to do this.

What Vanuatu - with a population of just 300,000 people - is seeking from the ICJ is a ruling on climate-related violation of human rights.